Wife of man who died on Winnebago files wrongful death lawsuit

The state of Iowa has now been drawn into a lawsuit over the death of a Mason City man who fell out of a boat while fishing on the Winnebago River in Worth County last year.

Police said that the fishing boat in which Adam VanSyoc, 43, was riding on March 27 struck a cable under water, pushing VanSyoc into the water near the intersection of 342nd Street and Grouse Avenue. His body was found a month later near the area where he went into the water.

In December, VanSyoc's wife, Mandy, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Cerro Gordo County District Court against her husband’s fishing partner and his business, nearby private property owners, and Worth County, saying all of them were responsible in part for Adam’s death.

In Mandy VanSyoc's petition, she alleges that Gabriel Haugland, of Clear Lake and owner of Budget Blinds, was driving a 17-foot fishing boat with a 40-horsepower engine at full throttle when he came upon two steel cables spanning the Winnebago River near Fertile. Both cables were tied to a tree on a property on the north side of the river owned by Kevin and Joanna Lien, also named as defendants in the suit, and to a tree on the south side of the river on property owned by Worth County, also a defendant. The two cables were all that remained of a pedestrian footbridge, and due to their age, descended toward the river at an angle.

According to the petition, Haugland was operating his boat at speeds in excess of 20 mph when it ran into one or both of the cables, which then struck Adam VanSyoc in the head and/or jaw, breaking the seat he was in and knocking him into the boat's motor and then into the river.

Haugland lacked the appropriate knowledge to navigate the river, did not have the necessary safety equipment -- including a throwable flotation device -- required under the law, and did not enter the river in an attempt to help VanSyoc, according to the suit.

Mandy VanSyoc further alleged that since her husband was an independent contractor with Budget Blinds and that he and Haugland were supposed to be having a business meeting during the boat ride, Budget Blinds is also liable in the suit.

As owners of the trees that secured the two ends of the cables that created a hazard on the water, the county and the Liens are also responsible, according to the petition.

All the opposing parties in the suit have denied Mandy VanSyoc's claims. In July, the Liens petitioned the court for a summary judgment - a ruling that Mandy VanSyoc's case lacked the evidence or standing to continue because the Iowa Recreational Land Use Act shields them from culpability. A hearing on the matter was held in September and on Oct. 18, Cerro Gordo District Court Judge DeDra Schroeder denied the request, noting that where the collision occurred and where land ownership in the area begins are in dispute.

Last Tuesday, Worth County and the Liens filed a cross petition against the state of Iowa, saying that as part of Iowa's admission into the United States, the state controls all navigable waterways -- and the beds that hold them -- within its borders. The state attorney general was served with the lawsuit on Friday.

Mandy VanSyoc is seeking an undisclosed amount for loss of income, damages and pain and suffering on her behalf and on behalf of the VanSyocs' four children. The case is scheduled for jury trial on June 7, 2022.

