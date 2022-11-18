Waterloo man convicted in Mason City murder will forfeit bond money

The Iowa Supreme Court vacated an Iowa Court of Appeals decision that would have returned $50,000 in bond money to James E. Farnworth II, who was sentenced to 50 years in prison upon conviction of second-degree murder charges in March 2013.

According to the decision, Farnsworth posted $50,000 toward his bond while on trial, and a bail bond company posted the other $150,000. At that time, the District Court had Farnsworth sign a document that his $50,000 would be "forfeited for application toward victim restitution" if he was convicted.

Farnsworth appealed his conviction and the forfeiture with the Court of Appeals. In 2014 his conviction was upheld, but the forfeiture was overturned. Farnsworth filed for postconviction relief in 2015, claiming that his attorney David Roth had misrepresented him on multiple occasions. The District Court conducted a trial regarding the postconviction relief in 2019 and denied it several months later in 2020.

The court decided the forfeiture of the $50,000 was just because precedence denying District Court the power to use bond money for victim restitution hadn't been decided until 2016.

Farnsworth again appealed and the case was returned to the Court of Appeals. In April of 2021 it affirmed the District Court decision regarding everything but the bond forfeiture, ruling the money should be returned to Farnsworth.

Finally, on Friday the Iowa Supreme Court upheld the last Court of Appeals ruling "except to the bond forfeiture issue," meaning Farnsworth will not receive the $50,000.

Farnsworth, now 33, was convicted of stabbing and killing 23-year-old Ian Decker, of Mason City, in April 2012. The sentence requires him to serve a minimum of 35 years.