WATCH NOW: Mason City Police asks for help identifying vandals

Mason City Police Department is asking the community to help identify the suspects who may have vandalized a car on Tuesday night.
At approximately 10:31 p.m., Mason City law enforcement responded to a vandalism report in downtown. The owner of the car said that it had been vandalized shortly after he parked it. Follow-up investigation found video of the incident.
If you have information about the identity of the vandals in the videos, reach out to the Mason City Police Department by social media, calling at 641-421-3636, or by contacting the North Iowa Crime Stoppers.
If people have any information about the incident or were a witness to it, contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com
