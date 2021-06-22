Watch Now: Mason City community meeting on North End seeks answers for crime issues

However, he was also quick to point out that police shouldn't be the solution for everything.

"While we get that right most of the time, that’s not always the best solution, so I think it’s nice to see events like this come together where you know people drove by and walked by and see that it’s all right to build a relationship with my local officer."

When Germundson raised the possibility of forming some kind of neighborhood watch, Brinkley raised some skepticism: "I don’t think there are volunteers to step up and do a neighborhood watch." Afterward, he spoke further on that particular subject.

"As a kid, I knew all my neighbors and that’s not the case now. We just don’t have neighborhoods, outside of residents, to look out for each other like they used to and problem solve in their neighborhood like they used to."

After the meeting, Thoma said it was good to hear what concerns people had because it would be impossible to address any issue, crime or otherwise, without hearing from local folks first.

"It's a tough, tough problem and we're looking for every solution," he said.