Watch Now: Mason City community meeting on North End seeks answers for crime issues

On Tuesday, DaLayne Germundson of Mason City Auto Sales brought people from all across town and officials from multiple city organizations to his shop on the North End for one simple reason.
"I'm tired," he said. "I'm tired of all the criminal activity in this part of town. It's hurting my business. People are messaging me saying they would like to look at a car, but are scared because of all the shootings."
To try to allay some of those fears, Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel spoke first to a crowd of about a dozen people gathered at 615 N. Federal Ave just after 6 p.m.
"I understand that there are some real issues here we need to deal with. We’re dealing with some of them quite well," Schickel said. "But we’re down eight officers right now. That’s about 14% and that’s better than many communities. And so this is not just an issue or a problem in Mason City. It’s really a nationwide problem."
Schickel said that filling those vacant positions could be one immediate solution to some of these issues, but not the only fix. When one attendee suggested adding more streetlights in town, noting she had contacted Alliant Energy to have one installed near her house, he enthusiastically responded to the idea.
"That’s an excellent point on streetlights. That’s a simple solution and a good one," he said.
Schickel later tried to drive home the importance of such improvements by saying: "When we improve our communities and improve our properties, those have a big impact on the overall crime rate." He then brought up the renewed push Mason City has had in addressing blight concerns with a mix of tools including the SeeClickFix program that lets people log on to a specific local government portal and file a nuisance request with a specific address.
Stebens Children's Theatre Director Tom Ballmer, who works right around the corner from Mason City Auto Sales, asked Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley whether or not it it would help to put up more cameras in the vicinity of his establishment.
"I think that would be cost of business," Brinkley said. At-Large Councilmember Tom Thoma then added: "I think you ought to put them on your houses and garages and everything else."
During his time speaking and chatting with residents, Brinkley was repeatedly asked about his department's approaches to handling various law enforcement matters. Germundson wanted to know what kind of impact more police sweeps could have on crime in the area.
"We did something like that in July (2020). We served eight warrants related to a narcotics investigation and have indicted several of those people, federally," he said. Germundson replied that the sweep was "successful" and Brinkley finished the exchange saying, "In the aftermath of that, things were nice and quiet for six or seven weeks."
Brinkley said that another mitigating factor in addressing crime issues is that people often do know what's best.
"The good people of the community can’t always help because they don’t know how," he said.
Still, the chief did have some tips for people. He said residents should report things when they see them, especially when someone is acting in an "unnatural way."
However, he was also quick to point out that police shouldn't be the solution for everything.
"While we get that right most of the time, that’s not always the best solution, so I think it’s nice to see events like this come together where you know people drove by and walked by and see that it’s all right to build a relationship with my local officer."
When Germundson raised the possibility of forming some kind of neighborhood watch, Brinkley raised some skepticism: "I don’t think there are volunteers to step up and do a neighborhood watch." Afterward, he spoke further on that particular subject.
"As a kid, I knew all my neighbors and that’s not the case now. We just don’t have neighborhoods, outside of residents, to look out for each other like they used to and problem solve in their neighborhood like they used to."
After the meeting, Thoma said it was good to hear what concerns people had because it would be impossible to address any issue, crime or otherwise, without hearing from local folks first.
"It's a tough, tough problem and we're looking for every solution," he said.
Germundson said he liked some of what he heard, but that more needs to be done. "I know our police department is short, but hopefully we can form some type of watch and get these officers up and rolling."
