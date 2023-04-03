A Mason City man was arrested Friday after allegedly speeding away from an attempted traffic stop and crashing his vehicle on March 4.

According to court records, 38-year-old Carlos Levelle Cooper has been charged with a number of crimes including:

Eluding

Reckless driving

Failure to provide proof of financial liability

Leaving the scene of an accident

Open container

Failure to maintain control

The affidavit states that around 8:35 p.m. police attempted to stop Cooper for an unspecified traffic violation. Cooper then allegedly sped away while two marked police vehicles pursued. It states he was travelling at more than 25 mph over the speed limit. He then crashed the 2010 Ford Flex at the intersection of First Street Northwest and Pierce Avenue.

The vehicle had a strong odor of marijuana and open alcohol containers according to the report. No court date has been set as of Monday morning.