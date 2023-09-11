A Hampton man accused of selling methamphetamine to an informant was arrested on a warrant Aug. 31.

According to court records, 43-year-old Nicholas David Koebrick has been charged with one count of a felony controlled substance violation and is facing up to 10 years in prison.

The affidavit states that around 12:45 a.m. Koebrick sold 2.29 grams of methamphetamine to an informant in the parking lot of 712 First St. N.W. in Hampton. A warrant was then issued for his arrest.

Koebrick, who doesn't appear to have a permanent address, was located July 24, but said he didn't have time to speak with investigators. The affidavit also states that Koebrick is "known to be a regular and common source of methamphetamine in the Hampton area."

Koebrick is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 14.

