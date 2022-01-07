Warrant issued for teen involved in stabbing, robbery

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Belmond teen whose role in a Mason City robbery and stabbing was to hold the victim down.

Jason Edel, 18, failed to appear at his sentencing hearing on Wednesday in Cerro Gordo County Court, and a $5,000 statewide warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Edel, 18; Dominic Lee Fogarty, 17; and David Gordon, all of Belmond, were with friends around 6:30 p.m. on April 1 in the 200 block of 15th Street Northeast when a fight broke out, according to court documents. Police say Fogarty and Edel held down two victims while Gordon stabbed them both repeatedly. The three then stole property belonging to the victims.

The two victims were later taken to MercyOne North Iowa.

All three initially pleaded not guilty to the charges. Fogarty pleaded guilty to two counts of felony willful injury in December and was sentenced to probation and ordered to undergo mental health and substance abuse evaluation. Gordon continues to assert his innocence and is scheduled to go to trial on Jan. 25. Edel pleaded guilty to two counts of felony willful injury and was awaiting sentencing on Jan. 5 when he failed to appear.

