Wage increases and recruitment strategy approved for Mason City Police

In order to remain competitive with recruitment and retaining police officers, the Mason City Council approved wage increases and a new recruitment strategy for the Mason City Police Department.
The wage increase will bump starting pay to $28.50 per hour and a $3.50 per hour increase for existing sworn staff. In addition, a two-year labor contract extension provides a 3 percent wage increase in each year.
Higher-ranking police officers received wage increases as well. A lieutenant will now make $37.56-$48.30 an hour, a police captain $44.30-$56.96 per hour, and the police chief will make $50.47-$64.89 per hour.
The department has also made changes to its employment requirements by removing the need for higher education and expanding the residency limit to 30 miles.
A certified officer recruitment strategy was also approved. Certified officers have already went through training and field experience compared to a new officer, along with being certified through examination. Officers who are certified can get on the streets much faster.
The new agreement pays newly hired, certified officers at a higher pay rate based on their years of experience. The incentives to attract certified officers to Mason City include: a $5,000 signing bonus with half of the bonus paid at time of hire and the remainder following one year of employment, paying off employment agreements owed by new certified officers to their former agencies, and a relocation package.
The wage increases and recruitment strategy is to become more competitive with other police departments in the state of Iowa.
“It was just understanding how important it was taking this step forward to make sure we are competitive in that marketplace and that we are not losing good people to other places because we are not competitive,” city administrator Aaron Burnett said to the city council.
“As we approach recruitments, it is an opportunity to assess the current market, potential applicant pool, and hiring qualifications that will give us the best chance of recruiting quality applicants,” said Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley.
Over the past two years, recruitment for law enforcement employees has been difficult at a national, state, and local levels. The Mason City Police Department has been facing the same issues that many other departments are having with recruitment and retaining officers. Currently, the police force is down 11 budgeted officers.
“The current national narrative on policing is at the forefront of the reduction in applicants, I believe. This is what makes it difficult to recruit police officers,” said Brinkley. “The other things that impact our applicant pool is a good economy and a tight labor market. Being competitive in wages helps us to compete with private sector.”
Since June 2020, the Mason City Police Department has had three officers leave the profession. The department has also had three retirements in the past two years.
Several variables affect the police department if they are unable to retain an officer, including taking a year to get a new officer on the street, a candidate discovering how complex policing is, developing new aspirations, and interest in moving.
Brinkley said there was already effort being made through new marketing materials and videos to entice certified and new officers.
The recent video details what possible recruits would have to do in order to apply, what the Mason City Police Department offers in terms of pay and benefits, and what the community has to offer.
“The video was designed to help (possible recruits) understand that we have community support here unlike many communities across the country,” Brinkley said “We also wanted to show them the quality-of-life we offer that would be a good option for them and their families.”
Burnett said via email there is $25,000 in the budget for the marketing of the police department recruitment.
With the marketing going out to promote recruitment, Brinkley says he has seen interest and the application trend has been higher. The application period for the Mason City Police Department closes on Aug. 13.
“I really think that officers and their families who are serious about where they want to work and raise their family will find Mason City to be a good answer to that question. The additional incentives like the hiring bonus and relocation expense reimbursement will be the little things that make the transition easier,” Brinkley said.
The wage increases and certified officer recruitment strategy were approved by all members on the council on July 20.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com