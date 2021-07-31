Wage increases and recruitment strategy approved for Mason City Police

Since June 2020, the Mason City Police Department has had three officers leave the profession. The department has also had three retirements in the past two years.

Several variables affect the police department if they are unable to retain an officer, including taking a year to get a new officer on the street, a candidate discovering how complex policing is, developing new aspirations, and interest in moving.

Brinkley said there was already effort being made through new marketing materials and videos to entice certified and new officers.

The recent video details what possible recruits would have to do in order to apply, what the Mason City Police Department offers in terms of pay and benefits, and what the community has to offer.

“The video was designed to help (possible recruits) understand that we have community support here unlike many communities across the country,” Brinkley said “We also wanted to show them the quality-of-life we offer that would be a good option for them and their families.”

Burnett said via email there is $25,000 in the budget for the marketing of the police department recruitment.