Vehicular homicide trial delayed

The trial of a Charles City man who allegedly crashed into another vehicle, killing the driver and injuring two others, has been delayed until next year.

According to court documents, 59-year-old Timothy James Hoy will be tried for homicide by vehicle -- operating under the influence, homicide by vehicle -- reckless driving, and two counts of serious injury by vehicle in Cerro Gordo District Court on March 21. If convicted on all counts, Hoy could be sentenced to as many as 45 years in prison.

The charge stems from a July 25 incident in which he drove his 2013 Nissan Altima across the center line near the intersection of Yarrow Avenue and 265th Street in Cerro Gordo County. Hoy allegedly struck the vehicle driven by 41-year-old Stephen John Miles of Mason City.

Miles was killed and two others were injured in the crash. Hoy allegedly had a blood alcohol content of .179%, more than twice the legal limit.

Hoy was scheduled to be tried Oct. 18, but his attorney began a civil trial in Floyd County on Tuesday making her unavailable to defend Hoy this week.