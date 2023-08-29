Fasting may help slow Alzheimer’s disease. One of the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease is disruption to the body’s circadian rhythm, yet there aren’t existing treatments for Alzheimer’s that target this aspect of the disease. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
A Charles City man was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly caused almost $9,000 damage to two vehicles with a "blunt object."
According to court records, 19-year-old Theo Tyler has been charged with two counts of second-degree criminal mischief - class D felonies.
The affidavits state that on or about Aug. 5, Tyler damaged a silver 2003 Chevy Monte Carlo and a Red 1990 Nissan 300ZX with an unidentified blunt object. Both vehicles were located at the same residence in Charles City.
The Nissan had a broken windshield and broken glass in the T-top causing an estimated $6,000 damage. The Chevy also had damage to its windshield causing approximately $2,900 damage.