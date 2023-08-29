A Charles City man was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly caused almost $9,000 damage to two vehicles with a "blunt object."

According to court records, 19-year-old Theo Tyler has been charged with two counts of second-degree criminal mischief - class D felonies.

The affidavits state that on or about Aug. 5, Tyler damaged a silver 2003 Chevy Monte Carlo and a Red 1990 Nissan 300ZX with an unidentified blunt object. Both vehicles were located at the same residence in Charles City.

The Nissan had a broken windshield and broken glass in the T-top causing an estimated $6,000 damage. The Chevy also had damage to its windshield causing approximately $2,900 damage.

