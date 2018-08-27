Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MASON CITY | Officials have identified the man who died after a golf cart accident at the Mason City Country Club Thursday evening. 

Derrick Berhow, 34, of Belmond, died at the hospital after falling off a golf cart, Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Dana Knutson said in a news release. 

Keith Halfwassen of Jewell was driving a golf cart in the parking lot of the country club with Berhow standing on the back of the cart, Knutson said. 

As Halfwassen turned the cart, Berhow fell off and struck the pavement, according to Knutson. 

Mason City Fire medics transported Berhow to Mercy Medical Center--North Iowa, where he later died from the injuries, according to law enforcement.

The Iowa State Patrol is assisting the Mason City Police Department in the investigation. 

Knutson said the case remains under investigation. 

— Courtney Fiorini

