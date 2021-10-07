Two-vehicle accident in Joice leaves one with injuries

A Lake Mills man was injured on Wednesday after his motorcycle collided with a truck and trailer in Joice.

At around 4:05 p.m., Dahle was passing another vehicle on his 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle while traveling east on County Road A38. Dahle struck the trailer of Joice resident Roland O’Donnell, 54, who had turned into a private driveway.

Joel Dahle, 53, of Lake Mills, was thrown off the motorcycle and landed in the center of the road according to a crash report from Iowa State Patrol. Dahle was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center by Forest City Ambulance.

Assisting on the scene was Joice Fire Department, Worth County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement Agency.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

