 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Two-vehicle accident in Joice leaves one with injuries

emergency cops ambulance lights weblogo

A Lake Mills man was injured on Wednesday after his motorcycle collided with a truck and trailer in Joice.

At around 4:05 p.m., Dahle was passing another vehicle on his 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle while traveling east on County Road A38. Dahle struck the trailer of Joice resident Roland O’Donnell, 54, who had turned into a private driveway.

Joel Dahle, 53, of Lake Mills, was thrown off the motorcycle and landed in the center of the road according to a crash report from Iowa State Patrol. Dahle was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center by Forest City Ambulance.

Assisting on the scene was Joice Fire Department, Worth County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement Agency.

$1 for 6 months of local news

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Justice Department sets up cryptocurrency enforcement unit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News