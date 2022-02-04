Two men face drug charges after car chase through southwest Mason City

Two men who police say fled law enforcement from a traffic stop are now in the Cerro Gordo County jail.

At 1:57 a.m. Friday, a Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's deputy attempted to make a traffic stop near the corner of Fourth Street Southwest and South Taft Avenue, when the driver of the car, Ethan Jacob Longie, 28, of Bismarck, North Dakota, drove off, initiating a car chase, according to a press release issued Friday morning by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies, assisted by the Mason City Police Department, chased Longie through southwest Mason City onto 19th Street Southwest, where Longie was stopped and arrested near 19th and South Eisenhower Avenue. Longie was wanted by the US Marshals on a probation violation and his passenger, Shawn Alan Rodriguez Young, 27, of St. Paul, Minnesota, was wanted in Minnesota for the same, according to the release.

Both were taken into custody. A search of the car yielded suspected fentanyl and a large quantity of methamphetamine, according to the release.

Both Longie and Rodriguez Young are charged with felony possession with intent to deliver. Longie is also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and methamphetamine, eluding and failure to affix a drug stamp, and was also cited for an expired registration. Rodriguez Young is also charged with possession of marijuana.

Longie is being held on a $107,000 bond and Rodriguez Young is being held on a $31,000 bond.

Jaci Smith is the North Iowa editor. Follow her on Twitter at @IowaJaci.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.