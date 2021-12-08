 Skip to main content
Two men arrested in North Iowa after search yields 100 pounds of meth

Two men who failed to put a wide load sign on the back of their semi-trailer are likely deeply regretting that decision as they sit in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Wednesday.

According to court documents filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court:

An Iowa State Patrol trooper stopped a semi-trailer around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday because it appeared to be carrying a wide load without a wide load banner. During an inspection of the driver Juan Carlos Ruiz Garcia's credentials, the trooper also had a K-9 do a sniff search of the outside of the truck and the dog alerted on the passenger side axle of the truck.

The trooper asked Ruiz Garcia if he and other troopers could search the truck. Ruiz Garcia acceded. A trooper found a glass methamphetamine pipe under the top bunk mattress and a tin that contained marijuana in a back pack on the same bunk. 

The federal Drug Enforcement Agency arrived on scene and the semi was taken to a DOT shed in Mason City where the truck's load was removed and searched. Inside a Jacuzzi were four duffel bags containing a total of about 100 pounds of methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Ruiz Garcia, 51, of Pleasant Prairie, WI, was charged with felony possession with attempt to deliver and failure to attach a drug stamp. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Ruiz Garcia's passenger, Jaime D. Hurtado, 33, of Waukegan, IL, was charged with the same felonies as Ruiz Garcia and with misdemeanor possession of marijuana. He is being held on a $6,000 bond.

