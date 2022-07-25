Two killed, one injured in crash south of Fertile

FERTILE -- A single vehicle crash in Cerro Gordo County on Friday night left two Fertile residents dead and a Mason City man hospitalized.
Paul Swann and Cody Keeney of Fertile sustained fatal injuries in the 8:15 p.m. crash. Jens Berggren of Mason City was injured and transported by air ambulance.
Authorities report a 2006 GMC Sierra was northbound on Fir Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it entered the ditch. The Sierra re-entered the roadway before entering the ditch a second time, coming to rest on the passenger side in the south ditch of 330th Street south of Fertile.
Three persons were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation. Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Department, Mason City EMS, Clear Lake EMS and Hanlontown Fire Department First Responders assisted.
Photos: Four dead at Maquoketa Caves State Park
072222-qc-nws-caves-03.jpg
Emergency personnel block an entrance to the Maquoketa Caves State Park on Friday in Maquoketa.
NIKOS FRAZIER, Quad-City Times
072222-qc-nws-caves-13.jpg
A Iowa Department of Natural Resources truck sits in a field near Maquoketa Caves State Park as police investigate a shooting that left four people dead, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, DCI, has confirmed that the suspected shooter is among the dead. Though the threat is considered resolved, DCI officials said, the park remains closed as an investigation continues.
NIKOS FRAZIER
072222-qc-nws-caves-12.jpg
Emergency personnel block an entrance to the Maquoketa Caves State Park as they investigate an apparent shooting that left four people dead, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, DCI, has confirmed that the suspected shooter is among the dead. Though the threat is considered resolved, DCI officials said, the park remains closed as an investigation continues.
NIKOS FRAZIER
072222-qc-nws-caves-11.jpg
Emergency personnel block an entrance to the Maquoketa Caves State Park as they investigate an apparent shooting that left four people dead, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, DCI, has confirmed that the suspected shooter is among the dead. Though the threat is considered resolved, DCI officials said, the park remains closed as an investigation continues.
NIKOS FRAZIER
072222-qc-nws-caves-14.jpg
Emergency personnel block an entrance to the Maquoketa Caves State Park as they investigate an apparent shooting that left four people dead, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, DCI, has confirmed that the suspected shooter is among the dead. Though the threat is considered resolved, DCI officials said, the park remains closed as an investigation continues.
NIKOS FRAZIER
072222-qc-nws-caves-09.jpg
Emergency personnel block an entrance to the Maquoketa Caves State Park as they investigate an apparent shooting that left four people dead, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, DCI, has confirmed that the suspected shooter is among the dead. Though the threat is considered resolved, DCI officials said, the park remains closed as an investigation continues.
NIKOS FRAZIER
072222-qc-nws-caves-10.jpg
Emergency personnel block an entrance to the Maquoketa Caves State Park as they investigate an apparent shooting that left four people dead, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, DCI, has confirmed that the suspected shooter is among the dead. Though the threat is considered resolved, DCI officials said, the park remains closed as an investigation continues.
NIKOS FRAZIER
072222-qc-nws-caves-05.jpg
Emergency personnel block an entrance to the Maquoketa Caves State Park as they investigate an apparent shooting that left four people dead, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, DCI, has confirmed that the suspected shooter is among the dead. Though the threat is considered resolved, DCI officials said, the park remains closed as an investigation continues.
NIKOS FRAZIER
072222-qc-nws-caves-07.jpg
Emergency personnel block an entrance to the Maquoketa Caves State Park as they investigate an apparent shooting that left four people dead, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, DCI, has confirmed that the suspected shooter is among the dead. Though the threat is considered resolved, DCI officials said, the park remains closed as an investigation continues.
NIKOS FRAZIER
072222-qc-nws-caves-08.jpg
Emergency personnel block an entrance to the Maquoketa Caves State Park as they investigate an apparent shooting that left four people dead, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, DCI, has confirmed that the suspected shooter is among the dead. Though the threat is considered resolved, DCI officials said, the park remains closed as an investigation continues.
NIKOS FRAZIER
072222-qc-nws-caves-06.jpg
Emergency personnel block an entrance to the Maquoketa Caves State Park as they investigate an apparent shooting that left four people dead, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, DCI, has confirmed that the suspected shooter is among the dead. Though the threat is considered resolved, DCI officials said, the park remains closed as an investigation continues.
NIKOS FRAZIER
072222-qc-nws-caves-04.jpg
An Iowa State Patrolman walks past a Maquoketa Caves State Park sign, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Maquoketa.
NIKOS FRAZIER
072222-qc-nws-caves-02.jpg
Emergency personnel block an entrance to the Maquoketa Caves State Park on Friday in Maquoketa.
NIKOS FRAZIER, Quad-City Times
072222-qc-nws-caves-01.jpg
Emergency personnel block an entrance to the Maquoketa Caves State Park, Friday, in Maquoketa. Four people died Friday at the park. Three of those deaths were considered homicides, according to a news release from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at
Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.