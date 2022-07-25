Two killed, one injured in crash south of Fertile

FERTILE -- A single vehicle crash in Cerro Gordo County on Friday night left two Fertile residents dead and a Mason City man hospitalized.

Paul Swann and Cody Keeney of Fertile sustained fatal injuries in the 8:15 p.m. crash. Jens Berggren of Mason City was injured and transported by air ambulance.

Authorities report a 2006 GMC Sierra was northbound on Fir Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it entered the ditch. The Sierra re-entered the roadway before entering the ditch a second time, coming to rest on the passenger side in the south ditch of 330th Street south of Fertile.

Three persons were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Department, Mason City EMS, Clear Lake EMS and Hanlontown Fire Department First Responders assisted.