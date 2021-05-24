 Skip to main content
Two Belmond men arrested in April Mason City stabbing
breaking top story

Two Belmond men face felony robbery charges after police say they participated in stabbing two people in April on the north side.

David Daniel Gordon, 17, faces two felony first degree robbery charges and, as a juvenile, his booking information is not public.

Jaden Charles Edel, 18, is being held on $25,000 cash bail in Cerro Gordo County jail. Edel two felony first degree robbery charges, according to documents filed with Cerro Gordo County District Court.

15th Northeast crime scene-3.jpg

Mason City police officers examine the crime scene at the entrance of a wooded area on east edge of 15th Street Northeast after what scanner chatter described as a stabbing occurred there Thursday night.
Jaden Charles Edel

Jaden Charles Edel

According to the criminal complaints:

Edel and Gordon were with friends around 6:30 p.m. on on April 1 on the 200 block of 15th Street Northeast when a fight broke out. Edel, police say, helped hold down two victims, while Gordon, stabbed them both repeatedly, and then took property belonging to the victims. 

The two victims were later taken to MercyOne North Iowa, where the hospital was locked down while the two underwent emergency surgery. Lockdowns are standard procedure when victims of violent crimes arrive at the emergency department, a representative of MercyOne said at the time of the incident.

15th Northeast crime scene-1.jpg

The east edge of 15th Street Northeast was the site of a crime-scene investigation after what scanner chatter described as a stabbing occurred there Thursday night.
15th Northeast crime scene-2.jpg

Mason City police and Iowa State Patrol officers stand at the entrance of a wooded area on east edge of 15th Street Northeast after what scanner chatter described as a stabbing occurred there Thursday night.

Several evidence markers could be seen lined up on the pavement after police were called to the scene that night. A trail of blood droplets was also present on the sidewalk leading to the intersection of 15th Street Northeast and North Pennsylvania Avenue.

Both men's preliminary hearings are set for June 1.

