Two Belmond men arrested in April Mason City stabbing

Two Belmond men face felony robbery charges after police say they participated in stabbing two people in April on the north side.

David Daniel Gordon, 17, faces two felony first degree robbery charges and, as a juvenile, his booking information is not public.

Jaden Charles Edel, 18, is being held on $25,000 cash bail in Cerro Gordo County jail. Edel two felony first degree robbery charges, according to documents filed with Cerro Gordo County District Court.

According to the criminal complaints:

Edel and Gordon were with friends around 6:30 p.m. on on April 1 on the 200 block of 15th Street Northeast when a fight broke out. Edel, police say, helped hold down two victims, while Gordon, stabbed them both repeatedly, and then took property belonging to the victims.

The two victims were later taken to MercyOne North Iowa, where the hospital was locked down while the two underwent emergency surgery. Lockdowns are standard procedure when victims of violent crimes arrive at the emergency department, a representative of MercyOne said at the time of the incident.