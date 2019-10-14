Jury selection begins Tuesday in the trial of a North Iowa woman who had 154 animals were seized from a Samoyed puppy mill in Manly last year.
Barbara Kavars, 66, is being tried on 14 counts of misdemeanor animal neglect.
Puppies and adult dogs seized from Kavars' property on Nov. 12, 2018, were very thin with matted hair, and some were found to have intestinal parasites, according to court documents.
Some of the dogs were pregnant.
Authorities say the dogs were in kennels with feces buildup and no access to food and water.
On Oct. 9, District Court Judge Lawrence Jahn ruled some of the evidence obtained during execution of the search warrant should be suppressed, but most of it will be admissible at trial.
Kavars' attorney, Michael G. Byrne of Mason City, had filed a motion to suppress evidence in May, claiming no probable cause existed for the search warrant and that it was improperly and illegally executed.
Jahn's ruling stated the wording of the search warrant "does not suggest that it was applied for in order to remove animals because their welfare was threatened."
However, Kavars did sign a document on Nov. 12 indicating she voluntarily relinquished to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals all the animals seized except for nine dogs and four cats, according to Jahn.
Since no warrant was needed to take animals Kavars voluntarily relinquished, evidence from examination of those dogs is admissible at trial, the ruling stated.
Kavars had requested the return of the 13 animals seized on Nov. 12 that she did not voluntarily relinquish, but a magistrate refused due to the "overwhelming" evidence of neglect.
According to Iowa Code, animal neglect charges are simple misdemeanors and, if found guilty, are punishable by up to 30 days in jail and/or a fine between $65 and $625 per count.
You have free articles remaining.
Kavers testified during a court hearing in December that caring for the dogs became overwhelming following the death of her husband in 2017.
Worth County Deputy Sheriff Andy Grunhovd, who testified against Kavars in December, signed the criminal complaints and detailed the alleged neglect.
On March 27, 2018, Grunhovd arrived at Kavars residence outside of Manly for an animal welfare call and found three dogs in need of care.
Grunhovd returned to the property on Nov. 6, 2018, for another animal welfare call. He saw Kavars dragging a tarp across the yard with a male dog laying inside.
He said the dog, Yeager, had severe wounds to his hind end, was barely moving, and was packed in feces and mud.
Kavars told Grunhovd that the incident occurred that morning where another dog fought with Yeager. The dog later died at the veterinarian's office.
On Nov. 12, 2018, Grunhovd and the ASPCA served a search warrant on Kavars and her property. That's when the 154 animals were seized.
Kavars originally was charged with 17 counts of misdemeanor animal neglect.
On Monday, Assistant Worth County Attorney Kelsey Beenken asked that three of those counts -- which involved dogs found to be in need of care on the two previous visits before the execution of the Nov. 12 search warrant -- be dismissed "in the interests of judicial economy."
The remaining 14 charges all involve dogs seized on Nov. 12.
Exhibit List.pdf
Exhibit 1.pdf
Exhibit 2A-2B Yeager.pdf
Exhibit 3A-3F.pdf
Exhibit 4.pdf
Exhibit 5.pdf
Exhibit 6.pdf
Exhibit 7.pdf
Exhibit 8.pdf
Exhibit 9.pdf
Exhibit 10.pdf
Exhibit 11.pdf
Exhibit 12.pdf
Exhibit 13.pdf
Exhibit 14.pdf
Exhibit 15.pdf
Exhibit 16.pdf
Exhibit 17.pdf
Exhibit 18.pdf
Exhibit 19.pdf
Exhibit 20.pdf
Exhibit 21.pdf
Exhibit 22.pdf
Exhibit 23.pdf
Exhibit 27.pdf
Exhibit 28.pdf
Exhibit 29.pdf
Exhibit 30.pdf
Exhibit 31.pdf
kavars exhibit list.pdf
kavars exh 201 ia dept ag rep. (1).pdf
kavars exh 201 ia dept ag rep..pdf
kavars exh 201a .pdf
kavars exh 202 pictures.pdf
kavars exh 203 usda .pdf
kavars exh 205 weather.pdf
kavars exh 206 13 animals.pdf
kavars vet ltr.pdf
FIR_PuppyMill_WorthCo_IA_Nov1218_1002.JPG
FIR_PuppyMill_WorthCo_IA_Nov1218_0053.JPG
FIR_PuppyMill_WorthCo_IA_Nov1218_0057.JPG
FIR_PuppyMill_WorthCo_IA_Nov1218_0059.JPG
FIR_PuppyMill_WorthCo_IA_Nov1218_0066.JPG
FIR_PuppyMill_WorthCo_IA_Nov1218_0078.JPG
FIR_PuppyMill_WorthCo_IA_Nov1218_0104.JPG
FIR_PuppyMill_WorthCo_IA_Nov1218_0110.JPG
FIR_PuppyMill_WorthCo_IA_Nov1218_0134.JPG
FIR_PuppyMill_WorthCo_IA_Nov1218_0182.JPG
FIR_PuppyMill_WorthCo_IA_Nov1218_0195.JPG
FIR_PuppyMill_WorthCo_IA_Nov1218_0224.JPG
FIR_PuppyMill_WorthCo_IA_Nov1218_0386.JPG
FIR_PuppyMill_WorthCo_IA_Nov1218_0638.JPG
FIR_PuppyMill_WorthCo_IA_Nov1218_1001.JPG
FIR_PuppyMill_WorthCo_IA_Nov1218_1003.JPG
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.