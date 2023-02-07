The trial of an Arizona man allegedly caught with approximately four pounds of methamphetamine near Rudd on New Year's Eve has been set for April 4 in Floyd County District Court.

According to court records, 42-year-old John T. Qualls of Tucson, Ariz., was arrested by the Floyd County Sheriff's Department on U.S. Highway 18 around 5:49 a.m. He is charged with a controlled substance violation, which is a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Qualls also was charged with failure to affix a drug stamp, which is punishable by up to five years in jail.

The affidavit states that a traffic stop of a 2014 Chevy Cruze Qualls was driving near mile marker 201 was conducted because he was traveling 88 mph in a 65 mph zone.

A probable cause search was then conducted. Law enforcement allegedly found two plastic bags in the vehicle weighing four pounds. Field tests resulted in a positive for meth.

