The jury trial of a Plymouth woman who allegedly withheld nutrition to two three-month-old children has been set.

According to court records, 29-year-old Allyssa Marie Luke is scheduled to stand trial April 25. Luke is facing up to 35 years in prison after being charged with child endangerment — death and child endangerment — serious injury.

The affidavit states the death took place Feb. 28, 2021. According to a press release, police responded to a residence in Mason City for a call of an unresponsive infant. The infant was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Luke actions, or lack there of, allegedly resulted in hurting the children to the point that caused the infant's death and left the other "near death." Luke pleaded not guilty March 8.