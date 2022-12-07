Trial of Garner man charged with animal neglect postponed

The trial of a Garner man facing five counts of animal neglect causing the death of six kittens and a count of felony criminal mischief has been postposed.

According to court records, 26-year-old Zachre Davis Thomas Weyland was scheduled to be tried Dec. 7, but will now be tried Jan. 11 after a continuance was granted by District Court Judge Collen D. Weiland on Nov. 22.

Weyland is facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

According to the affidavits, Garner Police were called to 1170 Seymour Ave. on July 21 in reference to the kittens. The officer met with the landlord, who is also the landowner, who informed him Weyland and Kelsey Riley Reich were served eviction papers June 8. Their last day as tenants was July 11.

When the landlord was subsequently cleaning the trailer she discovered three dead kittens and three live kittens. The trailer also had holes in the floor and walls that were not there when Weyland and Reich moved in. The estimated damage was between $10,000 and $15,000.

The kittens that were alive were malnourished and flea-ridden. A veterinarian confirmed the cause of death of the three kittens who died in the trailer was malnourishment and neglect. The live kittens all died later under the care of the veterinarian of the malnourishment and neglect.

There are no records of Reich being charged with any crimes.