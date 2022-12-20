Trial date set for Michigan man who allegedly led chase

The trial of a Michigan man arrested in October in Wright County after a high-speed chase that ended in him being Tasered by a patrolman has been scheduled for Feb. 16.

According to court records, 22-year-old Ahmed Abdullahai Khalif of Owosso, Michigan, will face more than 20 years in prison of convicted on all charges. They include:

Eluding — injury OWI, drugs or participate in a felony.

injury OWI, drugs or participate in a felony. Control of a firearm by a felon.

Second-degree theft.

Assault on persons in certain occupations.

Possession of marijuana.

First-offense OWI.

According to the affidavits, Khalif was driving northbound on Interstate 35 at 7 a.m. Oct. 19 near mile marker 159 close the the Dows exit where he was clocked by an state trooper traveling at 105 mph.

The trooper turned around and caught up with the 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe bearing Maryland plates. Khalif then accelerated southbound ahead of the trooper until Khalif exited at the mile marker 151 ramp. At that point Khalif allegedly headed westbound on Highway C70, before heading back east. He got back on the interstate, this time traveling against traffic in the northbound lane before turning around and heading north with traffic.

The trooper's patrol vehicle was parked on the mile marker 151 exit ramp observing the suspect vehicle. "Once the suspect vehicle exited the 151 mile marker the vehicle appeared to accelerate toward my patrol car attempting to hit my vehicle head on."

The trooper put his car into reverse and backed up to avoid a collision. Khalif then allegedly continued toward the trooper's vehicle head on, eventually causing a crash that disabled both vehicles in the ditch.

Khalif then allegedly tried to run away on the exit ramp. He refused multiple orders to stop and get on the ground before the trooper drew his Taser and ordered Khalif to the ground. Khalif then continued to struggle while being detained.

The vehicle Khalif was driving was reported stolen out of Massachusetts. A firearm was allegedly found in the center console, along with a small bag of marijuana in a backpack on the floor. Khalif allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana four hours prior to his arrest and that he was not wearing his seatbelt.

