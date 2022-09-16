Trial date set for Mason City man accused of arson

A North Iowa man has pleaded not guilty to numerous felony charges and a trial date has been set in a case involving a theft and fire spree that left a popular North End eatery badly damaged.

Lil Robert Vincent Barnes, 25, of Mason City, was charged on August 26 with first- and second-degree arson, first- and second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, and ongoing criminal conduct.

Court documents allege that on March 17, Barnes broke into LD's Filling Station restaurant at 620 12th Street NE, stealing from the business and starting the building on fire on his way out, causing extensive damage that led to the restaurant to close for repairs.

On March 20, Barnes is said to have entered Coin Laundry Center at 830 12th Street NE on March 20, stealing money from a coin machine and lighting a fire while occupants were still in the building.

On March 25, Barnes apparently removed a coin machine valued at $19,000 from K & R Car Wash, located at 436 12th Street NE, (sometimes referred to locally as 12th Street Car Wash) which was subsequently found in his home.