Trash dispute ends in jail time for Mason City man

A disagreement over trash has led to jail time for a 51-year-old Mason City man.

Joseph Randall Upshaw was sentenced to a year in jail, suspended except for 17 days (minus time served), a year of probation and nearly $1,000 in fines and fees on Wednesday after pleading guilty to assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor, according to court documents filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Police were called to a residence at 504 First St. NE, at 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2020, where they found Upshaw's apparent victim with a substantial cut on his head, according to court documents.

The victim told police that Upshaw, who lives at 514 First St. NE, had been using his trash bin. When the victim confronted Upshaw, the fight turned physical, and as Upshaw ran back to his house, the victim took all of Upshaw's trash bags and dumped them on Upshaw's lawn. As the victim was walking back to his home, he was struck on the head from behind with a blunt object, according to a police report.

Upshaw will also have to appear at another as-yet-unscheduled hearing to determine his ability to pay other restitution for attorneys' fees and court costs.