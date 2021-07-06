Three discovered dead by police in Algona

Algona Police Department discovered three deceased individuals after responding to a call about a homicide Monday night.

The police department received a call on July 5 at 7:51 p.m. advising about a homicide in the 400 block of South Harlan Street in Algona.

Upon arrival, law enforcement officers discovered three deceased individuals.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The investigation into what happened is ongoing. Autopsies will be conducted by the Iowa Office of the State Medical examiner. There is no threat to the public, the police department said in a press release.

The Algona Police were assisted by the Kossuth County Sheriff’s office, the Iowa State Patrol, Algona EMS, the Kossuth County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Kossuth County Attorney’s Office, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Additional information will be released pending notification of relatives and completion of the autopsies.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.