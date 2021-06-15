 Skip to main content
Three Belmond men plead not guilty to robbery and willful injury
Three Belmond men charged with robbery and willful injury in relation to an April stabbing incident in Mason City have pleaded not guilty. Two have waived their right to a speedy trial and one has demanded a speedy trial.

Dominic Fogarty, 17, and Jaden Edel, 18, pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday for their alleged roles of robbing and holding down two victims who were stabbed multiple times, according to court filings.

Edel

Edel has demanded a speedy trial and a trial date has not been set yet.

Fogarty has waived his right to a speedy trial. A motion has been made to move his case to juvenile court.

David Gordon, 17, pleaded not guilty and waived his rights for speedy trial on June 4 for his alleged role and stabbing the victims. Gordon posted bail of $25,000 on June 2 to Cerro Gordo County Jail.

A tentative scheduled jury trial date for Gordon was set for August 24, 2021, at 1:30pm at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.

Both Edel and Fogarty are currently in custody at the Cerro Gordo County jail on $25,000 cash bond. Both have motioned to have their bond reduced.

Each of the three faces charges of two counts of first-degree robbery, a class B felony.

According to the criminal complaints:

Edel and Gordon were with friends around 6:30 p.m. on April 1 on the 200 block of 15th Street Northeast when a fight broke out. Edel, police say, helped hold down two victims, while Gordon, stabbed them both repeatedly, and then took property belonging to the victims. 

The two victims were later taken to MercyOne North Iowa, where the hospital was locked down while the two underwent emergency surgery. Lockdowns are standard procedure when victims of violent crimes arrive at the emergency department, a representative of MercyOne said at the time of the incident.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette.

