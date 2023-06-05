 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thompson man sentenced to eight years for meth conspiracy

A Thompson man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

According to a release from the United States Attorney's Office, 35-year-old Joey Post pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on Feb. 1 and was sentenced last week.

The release states that between July of 2020 and May of 2022 Post and others distributed more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine. An individual working with law enforcement bought drugs from Post on several occasions in Swea City. 

Post fled the area after being released while awaiting trial and was later arrested in Minnesota. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Patrick T. Greenwood and was investigated by the Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement, Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, and Iowa DCI Laboratory.

