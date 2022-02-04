 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Third arrest made in convenience store robberies

  • Updated
  • 0
Arrest
Shutterstock

A third arrest has been made in the string of convenience store robberies in Clear Lake and Mason City in late January.

William J. Rogers, 26, of Mason City was arrested Friday by Clear Lake Police, according to a press release issued by the CLPD on Friday afternoon.

Rogers joins Houston D. Conway, 23, and Alexa Cockrell, 25, both of Britt, in facing charges related to a reported Jan. 23 robbery at Casey's at 202 Hwy. 18 East. Conway and Cockrell have been charged with felony second degree robbery.  

Houston Daniel Conway

Houston Daniel Conway
Alexa Kathleen Cockrell

 Alexa Kathleen Cockrell

Conway was also charged with three additional counts of felony robbery in conjunction with three robberies in Mason City, according to the Mason City Police Department.

Police say Conway struck the Yesway at 1224 N. Federal Ave. on Jan. 6, Casey's at 813 N. Federal Ave. on Jan. 23 and the Yesway at 637 12th St. NE on Jan. 25, according to the release.

The two police departments worked together on the robberies.

People are also reading…

No bail has been set yet in Rogers arrest.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Woman runs incredible senior dog sanctuary after realizing old dogs are dying alone

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News