Third arrest made in convenience store robberies

A third arrest has been made in the string of convenience store robberies in Clear Lake and Mason City in late January.

William J. Rogers, 26, of Mason City was arrested Friday by Clear Lake Police, according to a press release issued by the CLPD on Friday afternoon.

Rogers joins Houston D. Conway, 23, and Alexa Cockrell, 25, both of Britt, in facing charges related to a reported Jan. 23 robbery at Casey's at 202 Hwy. 18 East. Conway and Cockrell have been charged with felony second degree robbery.

Conway was also charged with three additional counts of felony robbery in conjunction with three robberies in Mason City, according to the Mason City Police Department.

Police say Conway struck the Yesway at 1224 N. Federal Ave. on Jan. 6, Casey's at 813 N. Federal Ave. on Jan. 23 and the Yesway at 637 12th St. NE on Jan. 25, according to the release.

The two police departments worked together on the robberies.

No bail has been set yet in Rogers arrest.

