The latest with G8 Development's lawsuit against Mason City

"To date, G8 and Chodur have produced upwards of 11,500 pages of documentation as discovery responses in the above-captioned cause," G8's counsel claimed in the filing.

To close out the filing, G8's counsel then said that the development group and Chodur "pray that the Motion to Compel be denied to the extent that it speaks to discovery for which responses have already been made, and for such other and further relief as deemed appropriate."

Since that time, nothing further has been filed by either party and no decisions have been made about the requests from the City to compel discovery by G8.

Barring any adjustments, changes or firm decisions before, a pre-trial conference will be held for the case on Dec. 29, 2021 and then the trial will begin on Jan. 10, 2022. Which would be more than three years since G8 first filed a lawsuit against the City and more than four years since the Mason City Council approved an earlier development deal with G8 to build a downtown hotel.