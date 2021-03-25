The booms are back in town... or maybe not

The mystery surrounding Mason City's notorious "booms" seems to have been solved, but the person accused of being the culprit could be off the hook.

Over the course several months last year, police responded to calls of what sounded like explosions in various neighborhoods at various times of day.

The "booms," as they became known around town, were a topic of much social media conversation, with many residents lodging complaints to a popular Facebook "rant" page. Posts on the page expressed concerns ranging from general annoyance to startling dogs and children to triggering post-traumatic stress disorder in service members.

Doran Maklenburg, 47, of Mason City, was arrested in September 2020 after police said he had been in possession of incendiary balloons with which he would light an attached fuse and release them into the open where they would eventually explode, causing a disruptive bang that could often be heard across town.

However, Maklenburg's lawyers contend the devices were not incendiary, but rather, balloons with hydrogen and oxygen components, or HHO balloons, which implode upon themselves while producing a loud noise.

A Cerro Gordo County judge agreed the devices did not meet the description of offensive weapons, and ruled last week to dismiss the case.