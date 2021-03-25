 Skip to main content
The booms are back in town... or maybe not
The booms are back in town... or maybe not

Mason City's booms

It's the talk of the town when it happens: What is the source of the booms we hear from time to time?

 Jaci Smith

The mystery surrounding Mason City's notorious "booms" seems to have been solved, but the person accused of being the culprit could be off the hook.

Over the course several months last year, police responded to calls of what sounded like explosions in various neighborhoods at various times of day.

The "booms," as they became known around town, were a topic of much social media conversation, with many residents lodging complaints to a popular Facebook "rant" page. Posts on the page expressed concerns ranging from general annoyance to startling dogs and children to triggering post-traumatic stress disorder in service members.

Doran Maklenburg, 47, of Mason City, was arrested in September 2020 after police said he had been in possession of incendiary balloons with which he would light an attached fuse and release them into the open where they would eventually explode, causing a disruptive bang that could often be heard across town.

However, Maklenburg's lawyers contend the devices were not incendiary, but rather, balloons with hydrogen and oxygen components, or HHO balloons, which implode upon themselves while producing a loud noise. 

A Cerro Gordo County judge agreed the devices did not meet the description of offensive weapons, and ruled last week to dismiss the case.

While court documents filed by the defense appear to acknowledge Maklenburg was indeed to blame for the booms, but also assert HHO balloons do not cause physical harm to people or property and are not illegal to possess.

It is unclear if Maklenburg will face alternate charges relating to the incidents.

Doran Maklenburg

Maklenburg

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

