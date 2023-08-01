A trial date has been set for a Titonka man who allegedly threatened to commit a mass shooting and to take his own life after being pulled over in June.

According to court documents, 49-year-old Luke Andrew Chodur was pulled over for speeding on a motorcycle on Highway 122 near Killdeer Avenue in Cerro Gordo County around 10:30 p.m. June 2.

The affidavit states he has been charged with threat of terrorism, a class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. After being pulled over, Chodur allegedly calmly made suicidal threats before threatening to commit a mass shooting before killing himself.

A jury trial has been scheduled for Oct. 3.

