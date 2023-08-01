In strange internet news, a sun bear at a Chinese zoo has sparked worldwide online debates as to whether or not it’s a real animal or a person in a bear costume giving onlookers a show as it stood on its hind legs. Yair Ben-Dor has more.
A trial date has been set for a Titonka man who allegedly threatened to commit a mass shooting and to take his own life after being pulled over in June.
According to court documents, 49-year-old Luke Andrew Chodur was pulled over for speeding on a motorcycle on Highway 122 near Killdeer Avenue in Cerro Gordo County around 10:30 p.m. June 2.
The affidavit states he has been charged with threat of terrorism, a class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. After being pulled over, Chodur allegedly calmly made suicidal threats before threatening to commit a mass shooting before killing himself.