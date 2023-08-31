An Alden woman is facing up to 25 years in prison after a search warrant was executed on her residence last week.

According to court records, 31-year-old Chloe Elizabeth Peterson has been charged with a class B felony controlled substance violation. The Franklin County Sheriff's Department served the warrant just after midnight on Aug. 21 at a residence.

Law enforcement used tear gas to force Peterson and two other individuals out of the house after they allegedly refused verbal commands to exit the residence.

The affidavit states that during the search deputies found two bags of meth weighing more than five grams each, scales and packaging.

A preliminary hearing was held Thursday afternoon. Peterson has also been charged with interference with official acts

