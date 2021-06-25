 Skip to main content
Swea City man charged with voluntary manslaughter
Swea City man charged with voluntary manslaughter

A Swea City man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter after a physical altercation that resulted in the death of another Swea City man.

Robert Dwaine Laverty, 51, of Swea City, was charged with voluntary manslaughter, a Class C felony, according to a press release from the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office.

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the incident since April 3, 2021. According to the release, Casey Tobin, 41, of Swea City, was found unconscious on the corner of Howard Street and Third Avenue East in Swea City. 

Laverty was arrested on June 24 and taken to Kossuth County Jail. His initial appearance to set a bond amount has been tentatively set for Friday, June 25.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

