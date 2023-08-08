A Swaledale man has been federally indicted on three counts of child pornography.
According to court records, 59-year-old Thomas Alan Newman has been charged with receipt of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
Newman was originally charged in Iowa in January with possession of a depiction of a minor in a sex act, but that charge was dismissed after he was federally indicted.
The original affidavit states that in May of 2021, Facebook reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user was uploading files depicting child pornography. NCMEC assigned the tip to the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Newman was allegedly identified to be the user in question.
A search warrant was served for Newman's Facebook content during which investigators were allegedly able to find additional files depicting child pornography. The affidavit states Newman was interviewed and admitted to viewing files depicting child pornography online.
