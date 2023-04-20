A Clear Lake man who accelerated his vehicle rapidly at a woman twice on Jan. 15 has been given a two-year suspended prison sentence.

According to court records, 31-year-old Laquan Paul Joyner was convicted of assault while using a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, on Monday. Joyner was originally facing up to 10 years in prison on an intimidation with a dangerous weapon charge which was amended.

On March 23, Joyner pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.

The original affidavit states that at around 6 p.m. a woman went into the garage with the door open at a residence in Clear Lake — Joyner's listed address — to retrieve a battery pack.

Joyner allegedly put his 1997 Ford Expedition in drive and accelerated rapidly at the woman twice. She later stated that she feared for her life during the incident.

Joyner was convicted of domestic abuse and assault on persons in certain occupations in December.

