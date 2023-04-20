A Clear Lake man who accelerated his vehicle rapidly at a woman twice on Jan. 15 has been given a two-year suspended prison sentence.
According to court records, 31-year-old Laquan Paul Joyner was convicted of assault while using a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, on Monday. Joyner was originally facing up to 10 years in prison on an intimidation with a dangerous weapon charge which was amended.
On March 23, Joyner pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.
The original affidavit states that at around 6 p.m. a woman went into the garage with the door open at a residence in Clear Lake — Joyner's listed address — to retrieve a battery pack.
Joyner allegedly put his 1997 Ford Expedition in drive and accelerated rapidly at the woman twice. She later stated that she feared for her life during the incident.