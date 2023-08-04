A Minnesota man who pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual abuse in May was sentenced to two 25-year suspended sentences on Tuesday.

According to court records, 18-year-old Kody Walter Roth of Bricelyn, Minn., was originally charged with seven counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Five of the counts were dismissed as advised in the plea agreement.

The charges stem from the accusation Roth abused a 10-year-old child in Rake, Iowa, when he was around 15 years old. According to the plea agreement document, the abuse allegedly took place in 2019 and 2020. An interview with Roth and the alleged victim's Child Protective Services interview recollection of the incidents matched, according to the original affidavit.