A Minnesota man who pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual abuse in May was sentenced to two 25-year suspended sentences on Tuesday.
According to court records, 18-year-old Kody Walter Roth of Bricelyn, Minn., was originally charged with seven counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Five of the counts were dismissed as advised in the plea agreement.
The charges stem from the accusation Roth abused a 10-year-old child in Rake, Iowa, when he was around 15 years old. According to the plea agreement document, the abuse allegedly took place in 2019 and 2020. An interview with Roth and the alleged victim's Child Protective Services interview recollection of the incidents matched, according to the original affidavit.
Today in history: Aug. 4
1944: Anne Frank
In 1944, 15-year-old diarist Anne Frank was arrested with her sister, parents and four others by the Gestapo after hiding for two years inside a building in Amsterdam. (Anne and her sister, Margot, died at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.)
1964: Civil Rights Workers
In 1964, the bodies of missing civil rights workers Michael Schwerner, Andrew Goodman and James Chaney were found buried in an earthen dam in Mississippi.
1972: Arthur Bremer
In 1972, Arthur Bremer was convicted and sentenced in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, to 63 years in prison for his attempt on the life of Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace (the sentence was later reduced to 53 years; Bremer was released from prison in 2007).
1977: Jimmy Carter
In 1977, President Jimmy Carter signed a measure establishing the Department of Energy.
1993: Los Angeles police officers
In 1993, a federal judge sentenced Los Angeles police officers Stacey Koon and Laurence Powell to 2 1/2 years in prison for violating Rodney King’s civil rights.
2009: Laura Ling and Euna Lee
In 2009, North Korean leader Kim Jong Il pardoned American journalists Laura Ling and Euna Lee for entering the country illegally and ordered their release during a surprise visit by former U.S. President Bill Clinton.
2012: Serena Williams
Serena Williams beat Maria Sharapova 6-0, 6-1 to join Steffi Graf as the only women to complete the Golden Slam — winning the Olympics and the four majors.
2017: Martin Shkreli
Five years ago: Former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli, who became notorious for a price-gouging scandal, was convicted on federal charges that he deceived investors in a pair of failed hedge funds. (Shkreli was sentenced months later to seven years in prison.)
2019: Dayton
In 2019, a masked gunman fired on revelers enjoying summer nightlife in a popular entertainment district of Dayton, Ohio, leaving nine people dead and 27 wounded; police said officers shot and killed the shooter within 30 seconds of the start of his rampage.
2020: Beirut
One year ago: Nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate that had been improperly stored for years in the port of Beirut, Lebanon, exploded, killing more than 200 people, injuring more than 6,000 and devastating nearby neighborhoods; it was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions ever recorded.
2022: Alex Jones
In 2022, a Texas jury ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over the Jones' repeated public claims that the attack was a hoax. The jury’s decision marked the first time the Infowars host had been held financially liable for falsely claiming that the attack that killed 20 children and six educators in Newtown, Connecticut, was staged.
2022: Brittney Griner
In 2022,
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted in Russia of drug possession and smuggling, and was sentenced to nine years in prison in a politically charged case. (Griner would be released in a prisoner exchange four months later.)
