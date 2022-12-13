Suspended sentence for Meservey man

A Meservey man with a history of domestic abuse was given a suspended prison sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to weapons charges in September.

According to court records, 31-year-old Tyler John Staley was convicted of possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser and reckless use of a firearm. He received five years and two years of probation to be served consecutively. Staley faced up to seven years in prison.

The charges stem from an incident in Meservey last March in which Staley was in possession of a .22 silver Taurus handgun. He displayed the weapon to two witnesses who informed law enforcement of the weapon. Staley then "recklessly shot a round in the ceiling of the residence at 818 First St. in Meservey just after 4 a.m."

A second firearm described as a pink Savage .22 long rifle also was seized from Staley's residence.

Staley was convicted on domestic abuse charges in 2011 and 2013.