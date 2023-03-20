A Mason City woman was given a five-year suspended sentence Monday after pleading guilty to dependent elder abuse in January.
According to court records, 25-year-old Katelyn Kay Roberts allegedly stole more than $30,000 over the course of more than two years from January 2019 to May 2022. The money was taken while Roberts was employed as a caretaker for the disabled at One Vision in Mason City.
Roberts allegedly made inappropriate purchases and obtained cash for her own personal use from a combined 10 dependent adults under her care.
