A Mason City man who crashed his vehicle while attempting to elude police in February received a suspended sentence on Monday.

According to court records, 36-year-old Anthony Gregory Holmes Jr. was facing up to 13 years in prison after being charged with eluding, control of a firearm by a felon, driving while barred, driving with a revoked license and OWI on Feb. 7.

Holmes pleaded guilty to eluding and control of a firearm by a felon. The state is asking for the driving while barred and driving with a revoked license to be dismissed. In the plea agreement document the county attorney recommended Holmes be sentence to five years on each count to be served concurrently with one another.

According to the affidavits, the charges stem from an incident in which police attempted to stop Holmes for speeding in Mason City at North Delaware Avenue and Sixth Street Northeast. Holmes failed to stop and continued to run multiple stoplights and reached speeds of more than 60 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Holmes eventually lost control of his 1999 Oldsmobile and crashed into a tree at the intersection of North Delaware Avenue and 11th Street Northeast. A 16-gauge shotgun was allegedly found on the driver floor and an open container of alcohol was found on the passenger seat.

