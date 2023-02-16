A Clarion man received a five-year suspended sentence after being convicted of stealing more than $11,000 in tools from his former employer.

According to court documents, 53-year-old Timothy Russell VanZweden was convicted of third-degree burglary in Wright County District Court on Wednesday.

VanZweden was originally charged with first-degree theft, but that charged was dismissed per the plea agreement he filed in November.

The charges stemmed from an incident in December of 2021 in which VanZweden allegedly used keys he retained from his former employer Prestage Foods of Iowa in Eagle Grove to gain entrance to the facility and steal unidentified tools.

VanZweden was previously convicted of felony theft, burglary and trafficking in stolen weapons in 2018, along with possession of stolen mail in 2019.

VanZweden was placed on two to five years of probation.

