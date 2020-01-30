Suspects in car wash thefts, vandalism ID'd; one in custody

One person is in custody and the other plans to turn herself in, according to police, in relation to a series of summer 2019 car wash thefts and vandalism in Mason City.

Danielle Minea, 39, and Kyle Kuchenmeister, 41, both from Rochester, Minnesota, have been identified as the two suspects for several incidents in August and September 2019 in which police say they damaged property and stole from coin machines at multiple car washes, according to a press release by the Mason City Police Department.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

They are charged with felony ongoing criminal conduct, felony second-degree criminal mischief and aggravated misdemeanor third-degree theft.

Kuchenmeister is in custody, however the release did not say where, and Minea is going to turn herself into authorities, according to the press release.

Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.