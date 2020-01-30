You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Suspects in car wash thefts, vandalism ID'd; one in custody
0 comments

Suspects in car wash thefts, vandalism ID'd; one in custody

{{featured_button_text}}

One person is in custody and the other plans to turn herself in, according to police, in relation to a series of summer 2019 car wash thefts and vandalism in Mason City.

Danielle Minea, 39, and Kyle Kuchenmeister, 41, both from Rochester, Minnesota, have been identified as the two suspects for several incidents in August and September 2019 in which police say they damaged property and stole from coin machines at multiple car washes, according to a press release by the Mason City Police Department.

They are charged with felony ongoing criminal conduct, felony second-degree criminal mischief and aggravated misdemeanor third-degree theft.

Kuchenmeister is in custody, however the release did not say where, and Minea is going to turn herself into authorities, according to the press release.

Cops & Courts weblogo

Cops and Courts

Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News