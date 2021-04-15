 Skip to main content
Suspect in August 2020 East Park shooting arrested
Suspect in August 2020 East Park shooting arrested

A 20-year-old Mason City man is in jail facing charges related to a shooting that injured one last August.

Donovan James Ward is being held in Cerro Gordo County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond after he was picked up on a warrant on Wednesday.

Police were called to East Park just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 8 for a report that a woman had been shot in the leg while inside a vehicle, according to a press release issued by the Mason City Police Department.

During the investigation, a hand gun was recovered, and witnesses at the scene identified the shooter as Ward, who had fled on foot.

Donovan Ward

Police are seeking help in locating Donovan Ward in a connection with a shooting that occurred early Monday morning

The woman was transported to MercyOne North Iowa for treatment. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

An arrest warrant for a charge of felony willful injury was issued for Ward. Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said Ward walked into the police department on Wednesday and turned himself in.

