Suspect in August 2020 East Park shooting arrested

A 20-year-old Mason City man is in jail facing charges related to a shooting that injured one last August.
Donovan James Ward is being held in Cerro Gordo County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond after he was picked up on a warrant on Wednesday.
Police were called to East Park just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 8 for a report that a woman had been shot in the leg while inside a vehicle, according to a press release issued by the Mason City Police Department.
During the investigation, a hand gun was recovered, and witnesses at the scene identified the shooter as Ward, who had fled on foot.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Police are seeking help in locating Donovan Ward in a connection with a shooting that occurred early Monday morning
Lisa Grouette
The woman was transported to MercyOne North Iowa for treatment. Her injuries were not life-threatening.
An arrest warrant for a charge of felony willful injury was issued for Ward. Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said Ward walked into the police department on Wednesday and turned himself in.
Photos: "Ironman" Battalion Headquarters Company returns home
TROOPS GET HEARTFELT WELCOME HOME
Lt. Col. Garrett Gingrich hugs his wife, Angela, as soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry Battalion return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 2
A solider carries the Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN guidon flag off the plane as the unit returns home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 3
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN depart their plane as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 4
Family members await their soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 5
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry Batalion stand at attention during their welcome home ceremony as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
PHOTOS BY CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 6
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 7
Family members await their soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 8
Family members await their soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry Battalion as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 9
A soldier from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN is greeted by family as the unit returns home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 10
A plane carrying approximately 150 soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN lands as the unit returns home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 11
Family members await their soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry Battalion as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 12
Family members await their soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 13
Family members await their soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 14
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN depart their plane as the unit returns home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 15
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN depart their plane as the unit returns home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 16
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN depart their plane as the unit returns home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 17
Family members await their soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 18
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN stand at attention during their welcome home ceremony as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 19
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN depart their plane as the unit returns home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 20
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN stand at attention during their welcome home ceremony as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 21
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry Battalion return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 22
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 23
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN stand at attention during their welcome home ceremony as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 24
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 25
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 26
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 27
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 28
Family members await their soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN as they return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 29
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 30
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 31
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 32
Family members greet a soldier from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry Battalion returning home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
PHOTOS BY CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 33
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 34
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Homecoming 35
Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 1-133d Infantry BN return home from a more than 10-month deployment on Tuesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.