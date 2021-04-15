Suspect in August 2020 East Park shooting arrested

A 20-year-old Mason City man is in jail facing charges related to a shooting that injured one last August.

Donovan James Ward is being held in Cerro Gordo County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond after he was picked up on a warrant on Wednesday.

Police were called to East Park just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 8 for a report that a woman had been shot in the leg while inside a vehicle, according to a press release issued by the Mason City Police Department.

During the investigation, a hand gun was recovered, and witnesses at the scene identified the shooter as Ward, who had fled on foot.

The woman was transported to MercyOne North Iowa for treatment. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

An arrest warrant for a charge of felony willful injury was issued for Ward. Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said Ward walked into the police department on Wednesday and turned himself in.

