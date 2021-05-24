 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday night stabbing in Mason City sends one to hospital
0 comments
breaking top story

Sunday night stabbing in Mason City sends one to hospital

{{featured_button_text}}

An individual was sent to the hospital in Mason City on Sunday night after being stabbed.

On May 23, just before 7:30 p.m., Mason City Police officers responded to 324 First Street Southwest for a subject who had been stabbed.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Mason City Fire Department transported the victim to the emergency room at MercyOne North Iowa.

Following a criminal investigation, Arissa Ledvina, 23, was charged with willful injury, a class D felony. "Ledvina is in Cerro Gordo County Jail at this time," a press release from the Mason City Police Department said.

(Ledvina, Arissa Marie - #B2100911).jpg

Arissa Ledvina

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the Mason City Police Department, which can be reached at 641-421-3636.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mississippi focus of SCOTUS abortion case

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News