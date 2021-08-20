Submerged car recovered from Clear Lake was reported stolen in 1996

New information has been released from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office about a submerged vehicle that was recovered from Clear Lake earlier this month.

On Aug. 9, a submerged 1982 Oldsmobile Fierenza with Iowa license plates from Cerro Gordo County was recovered from Clear Lake near the 16th Avenue South and South Shore Drive boat ramp location, according to a press release from Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.

The Oldsmobile was discovered by an angler on the lake who notified law enforcement authorities on July 22. The vehicle was submerged under nine feet of water.

An underwater recovery team brought the Oldsmobile to shore and was transported to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle had been unoccupied with all windows closed and contained several items used for ice fishing. The vehicle was likely underwater for several years.

Further investigation has revealed the vehicle was reported stolen to the Mason City Police Department in February of 1996. The owner of the vehicle reported the Oldsmobile was taken from a business parking lot in Mason City while they were inside the business. The owner said the Oldsmobile was unlocked and running when stolen.