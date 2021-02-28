State Supreme Court weighs in on rare Clear Lake property dispute

For want of a pergola, Gregory and Lea Ann Saul ended up at the state Supreme Court.
In a ruling filed this week, the state's highest court -- you know, the one that can uphold or overturn life sentences for crime suspects -- decided that lower courts incorrectly upheld a variance allowing the Sauls to construct the wooden arbor on their Clear Lake property on 240th Street.
The Sauls' property features a patio that extends off the side of their home to within 21 inches of their property line, shared with the Mary Sue Earley Revocable Trust next door. The trust had also constructed a wooden fence along the property line.
When the patio was constructed, it included walls that would allow for a pergola, which the Sauls then contracted out to build. After it was constructed, the county's planning and zoning official informed them it violated a county zoning ordinance requiring a six-foot setback from the property line.
The Sauls applied for and received a variance, which was then challenged in district court by the Earley Trust. When Cerro Gordo District Court ruled in the Sauls' favor, the trust appealed again, this time to the state appellate court, which also upheld the variance.
And so the pergola remained.
But in its ruling overturning the variance and sending the case back to district court, state Supreme Court Justice Christopher McDonald wrote on behalf of the court that the variance was improperly granted because the Sauls failed to prove to the lower court that not having the variance would create a hardship for them.
And now the pergola is in violation of county ordinance and must come down.
The state Supreme Court does not keep statistics on the number of cases it takes related to property disputes, but locally, it is extremely rare for one to even reach the district court level, said Cerro Gordo County Planning and Zoning Administrator John Robbins.
Robbins said he could not comment on the Sauls' case since he had not yet seen the ruling, but said in his five years as planning and zoning administrator he'd never heard of a state supreme court case on a zoning issue, and could think of only one or two in Cerro Gordo County that went to court at all.
As for the Sauls, they have been perplexed by the actions of their neighbor. Attorneys representing the Earley Trust have sent them some sort of complaint letter every year since they bought the property in 2012, Lea Ann Saul said.
One was because a portable dog kennel that was moved to accommodate some work being done on the property's sea wall was sitting over the Sauls' property line and needed to be pushed back. Another was for a satellite dish the Sauls installed that the Earley Trust said violated the trust property's air space.
Ryan G. Koopmans, of Belin McCormick law firm in Des Moines, who argued the case before the supreme court, said the Earleys declined to comment.
"We now own the most expensive pergola on Clear Lake," Lea Ann Saul said.