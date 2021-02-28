State Supreme Court weighs in on rare Clear Lake property dispute

And now the pergola is in violation of county ordinance and must come down.

The state Supreme Court does not keep statistics on the number of cases it takes related to property disputes, but locally, it is extremely rare for one to even reach the district court level, said Cerro Gordo County Planning and Zoning Administrator John Robbins.

Robbins said he could not comment on the Sauls' case since he had not yet seen the ruling, but said in his five years as planning and zoning administrator he'd never heard of a state supreme court case on a zoning issue, and could think of only one or two in Cerro Gordo County that went to court at all.

As for the Sauls, they have been perplexed by the actions of their neighbor. Attorneys representing the Earley Trust have sent them some sort of complaint letter every year since they bought the property in 2012, Lea Ann Saul said.

One was because a portable dog kennel that was moved to accommodate some work being done on the property's sea wall was sitting over the Sauls' property line and needed to be pushed back. Another was for a satellite dish the Sauls installed that the Earley Trust said violated the trust property's air space.