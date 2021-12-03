State investigating Algona officer-involved shooting

The state Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Algona.

Police were called to the Super 8 Motel at 210 Nordwood Drive in Algona at 12:15 a.m. Nov. 25 for a disturbance, according to court documents filed in Kossuth County District Court.

There they found Juan Pablo Cavazos, 30, of Manchester, Iowa, who had used a chair to get into the hotel and assaulted a person there, kicking them and stomping on them, according to court documents.

Cavazos was in his vehicle, a Ford-150, when Algona Police officer Grant Smith ordered him to stop. Cavazos instead drove his truck toward Smith who then fired once at Cavazos.

Police say Cavazos drove north with them in pursuit until he lost control of the truck on 280th Street near 130th Avenue, where the truck rolled when it hit the ditch and Cavazos was thrown from the vehicle.

He was taken into custody there, and later admitted to law enforcement that he had been drinking earlier in the day, according to court documents. Cavazos was not injured in the shooting, but sustained injuries in the rollover.

Smith has been with the Algona Police Department for 10 years.

Cavazos is charged with felony assault on a peace officer, second degree attempted burglary, and eluding police, and misdemeanor assault with intent to inflict serious injury and operating under the influence. He is being held in the Kossuth County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Upon completion of the investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the results of the investigation will be forwarded to the Kossuth County Attorney’s Office.

