After a nearly four-hour standoff with law enforcement, a fugitive with active warrants in Minnesota was taken into custody without injury in Nora Springs.

According to a press release from the Iowa State Patrol, Nathaniel Jon Fritz barricaded himself into a house and refused to comply to officers serving a felony arrest warrant.

Court records indicate Fritz had been a fugitive in Minnesota since May 5 on a charge of domestic assault.

A witness who said they were familiar with the matter described the standoff as a "hostage situation" and said Fritz was holding a pregnant woman inside the house. That was not confirmed by the State Patrol's statement, nor could it be independently verified by the Globe.

The Iowa State Patrol Tactical Team and negotiators were called to the scene, and the suspect was taken into custody and turned over to Nora Springs Police and the Floyd County Sheriff's Department.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.