A Mason City man pleaded guilty to felony drug and weapon charges Monday.

According to court records, 31-year-old Darius Tremaine Stackhouse pleaded guilty to intent to deliver/manufacture methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The affidavit states that at noon May 22, 2022, police found more than five grams of methamphetamine at Stackhouse's residence. They also allegedly found a Springfield compact .45 caliber handgun in the bedroom. Stackhouse has at least two prior felony convictions.

The plea agreement calls for two suspended 15-year sentences and five years of probation.

In exchange for Stackhouse's guilty pleas the prosecution has agreed to dismiss charges of another controlled substance violation, failure to affix a drug stamp, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons and failure to affix a drug stamp.

The court is under no obligation to follow the plea agreement recommendation.