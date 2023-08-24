A Mason City woman is accused of stabbing a man in arm with a knife earlier this month.

According to court records, 32-year-old Alexandra Nicole Polson is facing up to seven years in jail after being charged with willful injury-causing bodily injury and domestic abuse.

The affidavits state that Polson stabbed the man sometime between Aug. 9 and Aug. 16 at a residence in Mason City causing serious injury requiring medical treatment.

She was arrested on Wednesday. No court date has been set as of Thursday morning.

Today in history: Aug. 23 1912: Gene Kelly 1926: Rudolph Valentino 1927: Sacco & Vanzetti Protests 1939: Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact 1973: “Stockholm Syndrome” 1979: Alexander Godunov 2003: John Geoghan 2008: Barack Obama 2011: Earthquake 2013: Fort Hood 2020: Donald Trump 2020: Jacob Blake 2021: Enrique Tarrio