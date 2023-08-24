A Mason City woman is accused of stabbing a man in arm with a knife earlier this month.
According to court records, 32-year-old Alexandra Nicole Polson is facing up to seven years in jail after being charged with willful injury-causing bodily injury and domestic abuse.
The affidavits state that Polson stabbed the man sometime between Aug. 9 and Aug. 16 at a residence in Mason City causing serious injury requiring medical treatment.
She was arrested on Wednesday. No court date has been set as of Thursday morning.
