A Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s deputy arrested a St. Paul man who fled the scene of a traffic stop a week ago, according to a press release issued Thursday.
Marcus Jones, 31, was apprehended after being approached by the deputy, fleeing on foot and hiding inside a garage in the 1400 block of Rhode Island Avenue in Mason City Thursday at 2:49 a.m., according to the press release.
A warrant was issued for Jones after he fled the scene of the Dec. 6 traffic stop in the 900 block of North Adams in Mason City.
Jones was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer with two passengers when the deputy made the traffic stop for an equipment violation at about 8:50 p.m.
During the stop, the deputy saw a sawed off pistol grip rifle in plain view in the back seat. As he was dealing with the armed passenger in the car, Jones fled on foot, dropping a loaded .45-caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number on the ground as he jumped out of the driver’s seat, according to the criminal complaint.
As Jones has felony convictions in at least two other states and a protective order in another state, which bans him from possessing a firearm, a warrant for his arrest was requested, according to the complaint.
A week later, Jones was seen Thursday driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe when he was approached by the same deputy who performed the Dec. 6 traffic stop.
After he fled, hid and was arrested, a search warrant of his vehicle turned up a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine and a loaded .25-caliber handgun, according to the press release.
Jones has been charged with felony possession of a firearm, felony carrying weapons and misdemeanor interference with official acts for eluding arrest for the Dec. 6 incident.
For the Dec. 12 incident, he is charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, possession of a firearm as a felon, carrying weapons and interference with official acts for eluding arrest.
He is being held at the Cerro Gordo County jail for no bond, according to the press release.
Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by Mason City Police and the Iowa State Patrol.
