 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

St. Ansgar man accused of filming tanning rooms in Clear Lake

  • Updated
  • 0

A Saint Ansgar man was arrested on Friday for allegedly filming a woman undress, tan, and redress at iSun Tan 24/7 in Clear Lake. 

Daryl Johnson

Daryl Eugene Johnson

According to court records, 53-year-old Daryl Eugene Johnson has been charged with invasion of privacy and interference with official acts after allegedly using a chair to place his cell phone on top of an 8-foot tall wall separating adjacent tanning bed rooms around 6 p.m. at 510 E. Hwy 18 in Clear Lake.

The affidavit states Johnson placed the phone on the edge of the wall with the camera facing the adjacent room where a woman was tanning. She did not know she was being filmed and did not consent to being filmed while undressing or tanning. 

A property records search indicates the property is owned by NKJ Properties based in Saint Ansgar.

Johnson then allegedly resisted attempts from officers to seize his phone. He posted $2,000 bond and an initial appearance hearing is set for Feb. 15. Invasion of privacy is an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in jail.

+1 
Courts weblogo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Engineers say the future of sustainable farming lies indoors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News